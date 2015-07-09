Akorda carried out meeting on holding ‘Mereylі otbasy’ contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Akorda has held a meeting devoted to the national contest "Mereylі otbasy" (The happy family) under the chairmanship of Gulshara Abdykalikova, the Secretary of State, Chairman of the National Commission for Women's Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to Akorda, the Secretary of State noted that the national contest "Mereylі otbasy" is a clear indication of increasing interest of the state to strengthen the institution of marriage and family, spiritual and moral education in society. Results of the competition in the regions of the country have shown that the number of families participated in the contest in 2015 increased by 1.7 times. More than 77% (1767) of the total number of the participants are families residing in rural areas. This number has increased two-fold in comparison to the same period of the previous year. The competition presents 319 family labor dynasties and 19 ethnic groups. In conclusion, Mrs. Abdykalikova gave a number of specific instructions to the relevant state bodies.