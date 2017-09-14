EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:34, 14 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Akorda discusses anticorruption in healthcare system

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Akorda, Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired a meeting of the Anticorruption Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined the healthcare sector as one of the top priorities for the state development during the opening of the third session of the Parliament. The President paid particular attention to putting things right in healthcare and in providing the population with pharmaceuticals. In his speech, he also mentioned the issues of digitization and information security," Gulshara Abdykalikova said.

    At the commission meeting, the attendees discussed the issues related to combating the corruption in healthcare, and the Digital Kazakhstan-2020 program implementation.

    It is noteworthy that the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare intends to put in the limit prices for pharmaceuticals, as well as the anti-counterfeit system.

    During the meeting, new members of the commission were introduced. For instance, Serik Akylbay was replaced by Georgiy Kim, the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System, and Law Enforcement Agencies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

     

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Astana Combating corruption
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!