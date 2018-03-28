Akorda hosts Anti-Corruption Commission session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova chaired a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the meeting, the Secretary of State highlighted that the Head of State in the State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" pointed out that the fight against corruption will continue.

"The President gave special attention to ensuring the constitutional civil rights, the rule of law, and the modernization of law enforcement. The Head of State placed special emphasis on the digitalization of governmental authorities' work processes, in particular, the issue of digitization of their relations with business and the population," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.

The Secretary of State also added that a lot of work is already underway in this regard, and the measures taken let Kazakhstan climb 9 lines up in the Corruption Perceptions Index of Transparency International. Over the recent years, the country managed to significantly reduce administrative barriers, decrease petty corruption, and enhance the transparency of state bodies.



At the end of the meeting, Ms. Abdykalikova set instructions to intensify the work of the internal security divisions of the State Revenue Committee, ensure higher accountability of senior executives for corruption offenses committed by subordinate employees, and introduce digital technologies for minimizing any corruption risks.