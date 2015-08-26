AKORDA: Kazakhstan and Pakistan agreed on coop in industry, energy, military-technical sector and science

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif held a briefing following the negotiations in Akorda.

"The negotiations focused on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and the situation in the region including Afghanistan and theMiddle East," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the briefing. Particular attention was given to the development of interaction in transport and transit issues which directly impact commodity turnover between the two countries. "In my opinion, Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol Program and China's Silk Road Economic Belt as well as Karakoram Highway will contribute to the activation of cooperation between the countries Alongside, Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad offers new opportunities to access the sea ports of Pakistan. These transport links allow us to improve trade and economic relations," he added. The President told also about the agreement outlining certain steps of Kazakhstan and Pakistan in development of industry, pharmacy, energy, military-technical sector, science and other important areas. According to N.Nazarbayev, a Business Council has been established to promote cooperation in such spheres as agricultural products processing, chemical and light industry and banking sector. The delegation of the Pakistani Prime Minister includes also the representatives of business. "Under Nawaz Sharif's leadership Pakistan has been experiencing economic growth to date, having turned into a serious player in the global policy," Kazakh President emphasized. As the Kazakh President noted, Pakistan backed Kazakhstan's initiative on establishment of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, in the voting for the right to host the EXPO-2017 and accession of our country to the WTO. Today Pakistan supports Kazakhstan's candidacy in the election of the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Pakistani side for its support. In turn, Nawaz Sharif thanked Kazakh President for warm welcome and hospitality and noted that Astana has become a symbol of Kazakhstan's progress and prosperity. "I am impressed by the scales of Kazakhstan's socio-economic growth reached thanks to wise leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev. We wish further success and prosperity to your country. Our countries possess huge potential for the improvement of relations and mutually beneficial collaboration," he said and added that a wide spectrum of issues of bilateral cooperation and international agenda were discussed during his official visit to our country. "We have agreed to strengthen our interaction in education and science, economy, transport sector, ship building and in air transport. We have signed the agreements on import of Kazakhstan oil and gas, opening of joint ventures in light industry, agriculture, pharmaceutical sector and others," Pakistani PM noted. According to him, strengthening the institutional mechanisms in bilateral relations will be favorable for integration processes, maintaining peace and stability across the region. "Kazakhstan and Pakistan intend to continue cooperation within the SCO and the UN," N.Sharif concluded.