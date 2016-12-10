Akorda posted historical video of Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Akorda's Facebook and Twitter accounts the archival video and photo of President Nursultan Nazarbayev appeared with the signature "Solemn oath of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Alma-Ata, December 10, 1991)".

The first inauguration of Nursultan Nazarbayev was held in the Palace of the Republic in Almaty exactly 25 years ago. At that time the Head of state won the first elections, having got support of 98,7% of voters.

The second inauguration ceremony took place in the Congress Hall of Astana on January 21, 1999, after the elections of January 10, 1999 during which Nursultan Nazarbayev had about 80% of votes.

The third inauguration was held in Akord's Palace on January 11, 2006. Following the results of presidential elections on December 4, 2005 the President of Kazakhstan collected 91,15% of votes.

The fourth inauguration took place on April 8, 2011 in the Palace of Independence after the presidential elections of April 3, 2011 when Nursultan Nazarbayev got 95,55% of votes.