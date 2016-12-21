EN
    16:58, 21 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Akorda published video of historic meeting of 11 presidents in Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM AkordaPress has published an archival video footage of a historic meeting of heads of 11 countries in Almaty on its social networks pages.

    On December 21, 1991 Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the meeting of heads of 11 independent state of the former Soviet Union, organized on Kazakhstan’s initiative in Almaty. Following the meeting the sides have signed the Protocol to the Agreement on establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Alma-Ata Declaration and other important documents.

