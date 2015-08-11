EN
    19:01, 11 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Akorda ranked 3rd in world&#39;s Top-10 presidential palaces

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The residence of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Akorda" ranks the third in the world rating of the most beautiful palaces.

    The Top 10 Most Beautiful Presidential Palaces In The World rating made by the experts of Theestle.net portal includes Tajikistan Palace of Nations (2nd), Moscow Kremlin (6) and Turkmenistan President's Palace (7th). Besides, the rating includes the palaces of the leaders of the UAE (4th), Czech Republic (5th), Cameroon (8th), Taiwan (9th) and Ghana (10th). The White House comes atop the list.

