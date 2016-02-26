EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:36, 26 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Akorda released photos of contest ‘Independence as viewed by Kazakhstanis’

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda's press service has published on its Facebook first photos of a photo competition themed ‘Independence as viewed by Kazakhstanis'.

    It bears to remind that the President's press service announced on February 18 of the current year. Amateurs and professional photographers took part in the competition.
    Winner of the contest will receive KZT 1 million, second prize winner - a camera and a third prize winner - a tablet.
    Chairman of the board of the jury is the press secretary of the President Dauren Abayev. Members of the jury are: one of the most well-known and experienced photographers of Kazakhstan Valeriy Korenchuk, producer Bayan Yessentayeva, director of "Charity" fund Aruzhan Sain, photographers Elmar Akhmetov and Damir Otegen.
    null null null null

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Astana Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!