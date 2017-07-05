Akorda releases Discovery Chanel video about Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Akroda) has released an archive video of the nightly news program World Monitor which aired on Discovery Chanel in September 1991, Kazinform reports.

"One month later, on the 27th of October, the Head of State paid the official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the invitation of its authorities," the caption to the 4-minute video posted on the official Facebook page of the Akorda says.



The video shows how Nursultan Nazarbayev spends his office hours and free time surrounded by colleagues and family members.