Akorda releases video about President Nazarbayev's 1st visit to U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the run-up to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. next week, the Akorda press service released a video about his first visit to the States back in May 1992, Kazinform reports.

"The official visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S. is scheduled on January 16-18, 2018. Within the framework of the visit President Nazarbayev is set to meet with his American counterpart Donald J. Trump, eminent statesmen and businessmen. The Kazakh President will also participate in the UN Security Council session.



In this context, the Akorda press service has published the video about President Nazarbayev's first official visit to the U.S. in May 1992," the Akorda's Facebook post reads.



In the video, Head of State Nazarbayev and George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, discuss the signing of the agreement with Chevron, one of the first investors of independent Kazakhstan.



The sides also touched upon the topic of Kazakhstan abandoning its nuclear arsenal.