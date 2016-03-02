Akorda: Topical issues of peace, security and global economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Astana, the Akorda's press service reports.

"We need to rethink the paradigm of the global competition which sets people, economies and countries against each other," President Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

"25 years have passed since the collapse of the Soviet Union and breakdown of the bipolar world order. Unfortunately, this unique historical chance for building a new global world order was not implemented. The world did not become safer, more stable or fairer, which the entire planet hoped for. The 21st century brought numerous economic, ecological, geopolitical, resource- and energy-related challenges. For overcoming them we need more qualitative change of the planet's development and many experts raise this issue. First, we need to rethink the paradigm of the global competition which sets people, economies and countries against each other," Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State reminded that at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly he put forward an initiative to develop a Global Strategic Initiative-2045, which should be implemented stage-by-stage by the 100th anniversary of the UN. The goal of the plan is to eliminate the causes of the conflicts and give a new trend to development based on equal access of all nations to infrastructure, resources and markets.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called on countries to stop associating terrorism with religions.

"Multiple times I noted that associating terrorism with peaceful Islam and other religions is unacceptable. On out initiative a dialogue of the higher level on the theme "Religion and peace" will be held at the session of the General Assembly of the UN this May," the President noted.

The Head of State invited all the countries to take part in this forum in order to make a common stand against terrorism, extremism and use of the religion for disguising the evil.

"We need a new effective system of international security. The role of the UN and its Security Council in settlement of conflicts must be increased. The Charter of the UN must be updated. Observance of the rights and laws within countries and of the international community remains to be the corner stone of the world order, which is unfortunately violated too often these days. Conflicts happen because of these aforementioned violations. Kazakhstan proposes to establish the UN Conference on a higher level in 2016 that is called to restore trust between the world countries," Nazarbayev said.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to discuss a way to stop using sanctions policy at the Astana Economic Forum this May.

Speaking at the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the global economic crisis continued to negatively impact the entire world.

"However, the crisis also gives new opportunities for development. We have to use this opportunity for laying the foundation for the right, effective and well-balanced model of the world economic development. It was the reason why I proposed to establish the Eurasian Economic Space," the Head of State stressed.

He noted that Eurasia was the key geopolitical and economic factor of the world policy. It is where the interests of all global players are intercrossing - China, Russia, the USA, the EU, India, Iran and Turkey.

"Geopolitical games, mutual economic sanctions and other elements of the cold war have to be put away forever. Building of peaceful, stable, prosperous and economically strong Eurasia will give a powerful impetus for the global growth and serve everyone," the President said.

The President called on to focus the efforts of all the states on development of cooperation on bilateral regional, interregional and global levels in economic, trade and investment spheres.

"Politics should not interfere with the cooperation and economic growth. The sanctions policy does not allow to reach the desired results except for the deterioration of the economic state of the countries. I propose to discuss this idea at the ninth Astana Economic Forum this May. I count on serious representation of your countries at the event," N. Nazarbayev added.

The Head of State also emphasized that nuclear-armed powers must serve as role-models in nuclear disarmament process.

"The aggregate yield of nuclear arsenals on the planet is 113,000 times higher of the bombs thrown on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Therefore, Kazakhstan, as you know, which severely suffered from the nuclear weapon tests and decided to close its nuclear testing site and renounced its nuclear arsenal, has a moral right for this and it constantly stands for reduction and liquidation of nuclear weapons. In view of this, I suggested naming nuclear disarmament the main goal of the 21st century. I am glad that the UN General Assembly backed our proposition. Three months ago it approved the Universal Declaration on Building the Nuclear-Weapons-Free World. Kazakhstan consistently contributes to the strengthening of the nuclear disarmament regime. Signing of the Agreement with the IAEA on deployment of low-enriched uranium bank on its territory in August 2015 became an important step. We have always backed the international talks on Iran's nuclear program and made a practical contribution to it," Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also noted that in December 2015 Kazakhstan supplied 60 tons of natural uranium to Iran as a compensation for shipment of low-enriched uranium from this country. This should help ensure nuclear non-proliferation regime and exercise of the states' legal rights to develop peaceful atom, non-discrimination and access to nuclear fuel.

"It would be right to say that the entire world realizes the complexity of this issue. As for reduction of the nuclear tests, non-possession of nuclear arms, when the whole world faces the threats of terrorism, the nuclear empires must serve as role-models in this issue. Otherwise, there will be a situation, when one country possesses and improves its nuclear arsenal, while others are banned to do it. This is quite a dangerous tendency. All the countries of the world must unite to jointly work in this area," stressed Nazarbayev.

Additionally, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up the results of the foreign-policy activities of Kazakhstan in 2015.

"The year 2015 was marked with the active foreign-policy activities of Kazakhstan. 275 economic agreements totaling about USD 60 billion were signed with many countries during the visits I paid to different world countries in 2015," the President said.

President Nazarbayev reminded of the meetings with the majority of leaders of the G20 and other countries. The Head of State emphasized that they confirmed mutual interest in strengthening of multilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"I propose to concentrate your joint work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on implementation of the reached agreements on the highest level, which is going to strengthen our relations and bring our countries together. I set the same task before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and our ambassadors at the enlarged sitting on February 3 this year," he said.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev added he is concerned about the increasing number of natural disasters worldwide, and he noted that holding of the EXPO-2017 is a contribution to environment protection.

"The number of natural disasters has sharply increased since 2000. Their total damage topped hundreds of billions of dollars. In this regard, protection of the environment is considered to be the main condition of sustainable development of the civilization. The theme of the international exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana, which is "Future Energy" as you know, is a contribution of Kazakhstan to implementation of the initiation of the UN called "Sustainable energy for all"," the President said.

In conclusion, Nazarbayev invited the countries represented by the diplomats, who attended the meeting, and international organizations for participation in the exhibition. "Construction of all the facilities will be finished by the end of the year. I think we will be ready to proudly hold the exhibition in Astana and welcome the participants and guests from foreign countries in our country," Nazarbayev added.