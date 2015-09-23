ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has published the list of the 20 fastest growing government Twitter accounts in the world. Thus, the OECD tries to show the evolution of government use of social media worldwide.

The official Twitter account of the Akorda presidential residence - @Akorda Press is placed 16th out of 20 in the list. The number of its followers has shown a 118,4% growth over the past nine months. Created in July 2012, the account now has 102,000 subscribers. Afghanistan's @ARG_AFG Twitter account tops the list as number of its subscribers has skyrocketed by 292,6%. Saudi Arabia's @Saudiegov and India's @PMOIndia are ranked second and third respectively (215,4% and 212,8%). Czech Republic's @strakovka and Morocco's @Maroc_eGov (205,4% and 195,8%) rounded out the top five. The graph bellow shows the top 20 fastest growing government Twitter accounts: