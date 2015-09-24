Aksu Ferroalloys Plant to spend 3 bln tenge for ecological projects in 2016

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Aksu Ferroalloys Plant plans to spend 3 bln tenge for ecological projects in 2016 to widely resolve its environment-oriented objectives. Kazchrome has envisaged more than 3 bln tenge for this purpose in 2015. The same amount will be spent by AFP in 2016.

The main achievement of the enterprise is the reconstruction of its three gas-purifying constructions at three ferroalloy furnaces of melting shop No 4. Due to this measure the amount of air pollutant emissions reduced by 360 tonnes per year. Next year the enterprise plans to reconstruct its gas purification system at furnace No 44.

The company plans to modernize an aspiration section of the fractioning point at the sixth melting shop to cut emissions by 20 tonnes per year. It also intends to clean up to 10 hectares of adjusting territory and harvest reed in the area of 2 thousand square meters to prevent soil pollution and eutrophication of Sabyndykol Lake. Besides, the enterprise expects to finish the conservation of its ash and sludge tank No 1 and continue landscaping its territory in 2016. Thus, about 20 thousand trees have already been planted.

"This and other environment-oriented measures launched by Aksu Ferroalloys Plant demonstrate that ecological issues have been deeply integrated in our production targets. They should be an integral part of any plant project," Technical Director of the Plant Alexander Suslov said. Author: Vera Livintsova