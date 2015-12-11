Aktau beauty wins Miss Kazakhstan 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Miss Kazakhstan 2015" 19th annual beauty pageant has taken place at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana.

The event was participated by 30 contestants from different regions of Kazakhstan. Organizers introduced the fan vote for the first time in the history of the Miss Kazakhstan competition. A 17-year-old Alia Mergenbayeva from Aktau has won the title of the Miss Kazakhstan 2015. In addition, the juries have chosen the top 5 beauties including Miss Uralsk Veronica Zalata, Miss Taldykorgan Aidan Kanaybayeva, Miss Astana Kamila Temirova, Miss Karaganda Renata Nurgazina and Miss Aktau Alia Mergenbayeva. The results of the competition were announced by Olympic champion, cyclist Aleksander Vinokourov. The winner of "Miss Kazakhstan-2015" in addition to a cash prize of 5 million tenge will receive a special prize - traditional Kazakh dowry created by hands of fashion designers of "Altyn Orda" design house. The jury consisted of well-known people of our country: rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Musakhadzhayeva, general manager of FC "Astana" Kaisar Bekenov, Kazakh cosmonaut Aydin Aimbetov, actress and model Assel Sagatova, director of the charitable foundation "Mercy" Aruzhan Sain, cyclist Aleksander Vinokurov, Head of the Youth Resource center "Astana Zhastary" Anuar Nurpeisov, ethno-house designer of "Altyn Orda" Yrza Tursynzada and president of "Miss Kazakhstan" contest Alyona Rivlina-Kyrbasova.