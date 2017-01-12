Aktau-Moscow flight delayed for two days

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Aeroflot airlines' Aktau-Moscow flight , which was to due to depart on January 11 was delayed for two days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The plane was supposed to depart on January 11, the airline decided to keep the plane grounded here (in Aktau), due to engine problems. Reserve aircraft is due to arrive on 13 January. Unfortunately we are not authorized to solve this issue, as the airline is not subordinate to us. It is the first such problem in the new year", said the Executive Director of Aktau International Airport Ergazy Zholdassov.

Aeroflot representative Yevgeny Vakhrushev could only specify that passengers will depart to Moscow tomorrow, 13 January.

"The flight will be carried out on schedule, at 19:55 local time", said Vakhrushev.