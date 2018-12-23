Aktau Sea Port free trade zone output hit KZT 283 bln

AKTAU. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip Governor of Mangystau region Yeraly Tugzhanov got familiarized with the facilities located in the Aktau Sea Port free trade zone, the press service reports.

The total area of the free trade zone is 2,000 ha. About KZT 98 bln was attracted since its foundation. Its output hit KZT 283 bln. More than 1,153 workplaces were created there. There are 28 particpants, including 17 working now in the territory of the free zone. One project is being realized and seven more will be implemented in 2019-2020.



Tugzhanov surveyed construction progress of the steel-making factory. It is expected to manufacture 1,000 tons of cast products. Its products will be supplied to the domestic market and abroad. Besides, the Governor got familiarized with construction of the factory for production of solid and liquid asphalt-base hydraulic insulating materials with a capacity of 4,500 tons a year.



The Governor visited a number of other industrial facilities.