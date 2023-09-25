EN
    16:21, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Aktau Sea Port to regain international status

    International status
    Photo: Portaktau.kz

    The Aktau Sea Port has regained its international status in line with the recent Government’s decree, Kazinform reports.

    As per the document, the Aktau Sea Port will be granted the international status. The ministries of transport, national economy and finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been instructed to assume all necessary measures arising from the decree.

    The decree came into effect starting September 21, 2023.

    Recall that the Aktau Sea Port already had the international status, but lost it back in 2018 to limit its privatization.

