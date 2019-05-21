Aktau Seaport to cooperate with global port operator

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar revealed the plans for the development of the Aktau Seaport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Let me draw your attention to the international experience of the SEZ operation. As a successful example, we can mention the Jebel Ali Free Zone located in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. It is the largest port in the Middle East, ranking as one of the world's top 10 SEZs," Roman Sklyar told the Government session.

He highlighted that the management of the Jebel Ali Free Zone is carried out by DP World. And the international company helps develop special economic zones in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The company is the world's third top port operator, having more than 40,000 employees. DP World has been involved in the management of SEZ Khorgos Eastern Gate for the international development and promotion of the SEZ. To date, we have already achieved some results. For instance, operational processes at SEZ Khorgos Eastern Gate have been organized in line with the world's best practices," the minister stated.

He recalled that it is a dry port with a capacity of 4 million tons of cargo per annum. The investment potential of the dry port, according to him, has already ensured equity investment by Cosco Shipping, one of the largest carriers in the world.

"Alongside this, it is planned to involve DP World in the management of SEZ Aktau Seaport. The Law ‘On Special Economic and Industrial Zones' has been adopted this year for the purposes of the further development of the SEZs, encouragement of direct investment and promotion of exports. The law simplifies the procedures for obtaining government subsidies and, at the same time, raises the requirements for management companies," the speaker added.