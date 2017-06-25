Aktau swimmers top medal standings at junior championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursat Otisinov from Aktau won three gold medals at the Kazakhstan junior swimming championship, Aktau's Lada.kz reports.

According to the senior coach of the team Alexander Waisbort, 320 athletes from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan participated in the competitions that took place from June 21 to 25 in Taraz.

Nursat Otisinov became a three-time champion in 50, 100 and 200 m. backstroke and was second in 50 meters front crawl.

Another member of Mangystau regional team Andrei Agutskov won two silver medals in 50 m. butterfly and 200 m. backstroke and a bronze in 50 m. backstroke.