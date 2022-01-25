EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:22, 25 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Aktau to build petrochemical complex

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Economy Ministry presented the updated Mangistau region development package plan, Kazinform reports.

    Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at today’s Government meeting it is planned to construct a petrochemical complex in Aktau, to develop the Dunga field, implement 25 investment projects, boost fish breeding, and build 14 tourist sites.

    The region is set to build 1,059 km of local roads, 87.9 km of power network, 116 km of heat supply network, nine demineralized water generator plants and systems.

    Besides, a central district hospital, 24 schools will appear there.

    As a result, the industrial output of the region is supposed to grow by 28%, tourist flow by 4.6 times, 4 mln sq m of housing will be put into service.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Construction Oil & Gas Mangistau region Aktau Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!