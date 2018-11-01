EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 01 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Aktau to host Asian Judo Open this week

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the International Judo Federation's calendar, Aktau Asian Open 2018 will be held 3-4 November, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The press service of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation has informed that about 150 judokas of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Greece, and Algeria will compete in the tournament to honor the memory of Turar Zholdybayev.

    In accordance with the regulations of the International Judo Federation, all medal winners of the tournament will gain rating points: 100, 60, and 40 points for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, respectively.

    The program of the two-day tournament is as follows:

    November 3. Men: -60 kg, -66 kg, -73 kg; Women: -48 kg, -52 kg, -57 kg, -63 kg. The competitions start at 10:00 a.m. local time. The official opening ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. At 5:00 p.m., the finals will be arranged.

    November 4. Men: -81 kg, -90 kg, -100 kg, +100 kg; Women: -70 kg, -78 kg, +78 kg. The competitions start at 10:00 a.m. The final fights will be organized at 5:00 p.m. as well.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Mangistau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!