Aktau to host FIDE World Schools Team Championship

AKTAU. KAZINFORM On August 3-8, the city of Aktau will host FIDE World Schools Team Championship, which will gather the teams from chess academies, schools and chess amateurs from general education schools, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

The event organizer is the FIDE and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. Freedom Holding Corp. is the general partner and sponsor of the championship to be held under the auspices of Mangistau region’s administration.

The championship will be held in two age categories: U12 and U 18. As many as 300 participants from 50 countries including Paraguay, Peru, Madagaskar and São Tomé and Príncipe are expected to come to the event.

Kazakhstan will be represented at the championship by 10 schools from 6 cities:

IT School-Lyceum, Aktau

Marabayev School Lyceum No 7, Aktau

Mahatma Gandhi Specialized Lyceum No92, Almaty

FIZMAT, Almaty

Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics, Almaty

School-Lyceum No72, Astana

FIZMAT, Astana

Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Atyrau

School-Lyceum No8 for Gifted Children, Pavlodar

Zholdasbekov IT-Lyceum No9, Shymkent

The opening ceremony will take place on August 4, at 11:00 am at the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan House of Friendship.

The venue is the Halyk Arena Palace of Sport.