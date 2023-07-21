EN
    14:51, 21 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Aktau to host FIDE World Schools Team Championship

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM On August 3-8, the city of Aktau will host FIDE World Schools Team Championship, which will gather the teams from chess academies, schools and chess amateurs from general education schools, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

    The event organizer is the FIDE and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. Freedom Holding Corp. is the general partner and sponsor of the championship to be held under the auspices of Mangistau region’s administration.

    The championship will be held in two age categories: U12 and U 18. As many as 300 participants from 50 countries including Paraguay, Peru, Madagaskar and São Tomé and Príncipe are expected to come to the event.

    Kazakhstan will be represented at the championship by 10 schools from 6 cities:

    IT School-Lyceum, Aktau

    Marabayev School Lyceum No 7, Aktau

    Mahatma Gandhi Specialized Lyceum No92, Almaty

    FIZMAT, Almaty

    Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics, Almaty

    School-Lyceum No72, Astana

    FIZMAT, Astana

    Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Atyrau

    School-Lyceum No8 for Gifted Children, Pavlodar

    Zholdasbekov IT-Lyceum No9, Shymkent

    The opening ceremony will take place on August 4, at 11:00 am at the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan House of Friendship.

    The venue is the Halyk Arena Palace of Sport.


