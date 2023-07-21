Aktau to host FIDE World Schools Team Championship
The event organizer is the FIDE and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. Freedom Holding Corp. is the general partner and sponsor of the championship to be held under the auspices of Mangistau region’s administration.
The championship will be held in two age categories: U12 and U 18. As many as 300 participants from 50 countries including Paraguay, Peru, Madagaskar and São Tomé and Príncipe are expected to come to the event.
Kazakhstan will be represented at the championship by 10 schools from 6 cities:
IT School-Lyceum, Aktau
Marabayev School Lyceum No 7, Aktau
Mahatma Gandhi Specialized Lyceum No92, Almaty
FIZMAT, Almaty
Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics, Almaty
School-Lyceum No72, Astana
FIZMAT, Astana
Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Atyrau
School-Lyceum No8 for Gifted Children, Pavlodar
Zholdasbekov IT-Lyceum No9, Shymkent
The opening ceremony will take place on August 4, at 11:00 am at the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan House of Friendship.
The venue is the Halyk Arena Palace of Sport.