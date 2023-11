AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Junior Wushu Championship will take place in Aktau on March 25-27, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Over 350 athletes from 9 regions of Kazakhstan will vie for medals during the three-day championship.

The event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. on March 25 at the Zhas Kanat Sports Complex. The weigh-in procedure will be held on March 24.