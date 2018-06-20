Aktau to host OSCE training seminar on detection of forged travel documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A training seminar on detection of forged travel documents and identification techniques will take place on June 25- 29, 2018 in Aktau.



The event is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the US Embassy in Kazakhstan, Border Guard Service of the Committee for National Security of Kazakhstan.



Document advisors from the Austrian Ministry of the Interior will share best practices in international document security, including falsification of travel documents, document control, the use of paper and polymer substrates in document security, conventional printing techniques, photo protection and secondary verification. The participants are acting border control officers fulfilling their duties in international border-crossing points with high international passenger flow, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.



The training seminar is part of the Office's long-standing efforts to promote the OSCE border security concept in Kazakhstan.