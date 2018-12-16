Aktau unveils monument to Abai

AKTAU. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Independence Day the monument to great Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev was unveiled in Aktau, the governor's press service reports.



The 5-meter high sculpture composition is situated in front of the Abai cultural centre. Governor of Mangystau region Yeraly Tugzhanov took part in the solemn ceremony.



"The opening the monument to Abai is landmark event in the history of our city. The life of the poet and his poems, his words are intimately connected with the fate of the Kazakh people. There are monuments and streets named after the great Kazakhstan poet in each city of Kazakhstan, as well as abroad. There is the Abai House in London, in Cairo,Berlin, Kiev, Bishkek, Baku. There are Abai streets in Tashkent, Moscow, Tehran, Beijing," the governor stressed.



