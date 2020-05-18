Aktobe Airport served 462,000 passengers in 2019

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Aktobe International Airport is the West Kazakhstan gateways.

It is geographically located at the intersection of large international aero-navigation routes linking the West Europe with Central and Southeast Asia, the Kazakhstan Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry informs.

In 2019 the airport served some 462,700 passengers. 468 people work at the airport. It receives and serves almost all types of aircrafts flying in Kazakhstan and abroad.

The airport performed 50 regular flights a week before Kazakhstan imposed the state of emergency the countrywide.