    20:44, 22 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Aktobe, Almaty regions close roads because of bad weather

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aktobe and Almaty regions have shut down roads due to bad weather, the press service of RSE "Kazakhavtodor" reported Friday.

    Aktobe region due to worsening weather conditions (blowing snow, black ice) has restricted vehicular traffic on the highway "Northern pass by" (km. 0-39).
    In Almaty region due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm) "Usharal-Dostyk" section of road (83-184 km) was shut down for all kinds of vehicles.

    Almaty region Aktobe region
