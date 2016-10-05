Aktobe, Almaty terrorist attacks proved it is high time to amend legislation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan is considering the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of counter-extremism and terrorism" in the first reading, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The draft law submitted for your consideration has been developed on the instruction of the Head of State that he gave at the recent session of the National Security Council. The bill was drawn up by a working group consisting of government officials. They took into account terrorist acts that occurred here in Kazakhstan and abroad recently while preparing the draft law," said Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Marat Kolkobayev, introducing the draft law to the MPs.



In his words, the latest developments in Aktobe and Almaty proved that it is high time to amend Kazakhstan's legislation in the sphere of counter-extremism and terrorism.



Kolkobayev noted that the draft law is a result of careful analysis of national and world's best practice in the sphere of counter-terrorism.



Recall that the terrorist act in Aktobe city in early June 2016 claimed lives of seven people and left 37 injured. Five people were killed and nine more were injured in another terrorist attack that rocked Almaty city in July 2016.