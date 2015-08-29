Aktobe celebrates 20th anniversary of Constitution (PHOTO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Aktobe has held a solemn meeting dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The sitting was attended by heads of local executive and law enforcement agencies, heads of non-governmental organizations and trade unions, the media, veterans, representatives of the intelligentsia and the youth. Governor of Aktobe region Arhimed Mukhambetov congratulated the attendees on the 20th anniversary of the Basic Law. The head of the region awarded commemorative medals "20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Constitution" to a large group of representatives of various government and public institutions and organizations, and veterans of labor.