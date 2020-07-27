Aktobe entrepreneurs provide 2.2 mln tenge assistance to local hospital

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Charitable assistance in the form of medical devices and pharmaceuticals worth KZT2.2 million was provided by entrepreneurs of Shalkar district to patients and doctors of the central regional hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Entrepreneurs of Shalkar district put forward an idea to provide charitable assistance to the local hospital and needy low-income families living in the area. In total, more than KZT2.2 million was collected.

The entrepreneurs received support from the district branch of the Atameken Chamber and the district department of entrepreneurship.

With the funds raised, entrepreneurs purchased and delivered to the hospital Bobrovsky ventilators, a heart rate monitor, ambulance bags, antibacterial mobile device, airway hoses, a three-channel ECG machine, a nebulizer, protective materials - respiratory masks, disposable masks, protective helmets and 35 oxygen cylinders.

Moreover, entrepreneurs purchased meat to 12 local needy families.