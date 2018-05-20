Aktobe mountaineers discover new peak in Tien Shan

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - In honor of the 100th Anniversary of "Aktyubinskiy Vestnik" regional newspaper, a team of mountaineers has discovered a new peak at 3,353 meters above sea level in the Southwestern Tien Shan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is located in the Ugam Ridge of the Southwestern Tien Shan (South Kazakhstan region), its coordinates are 42.12338 degrees north latitude and 70.360346 degrees east longitude.

The peak was discovered in May within Sayram National Mountaineering Tournament held in Sayramsu gorge of South Kazakhstan region.

It should be mentioned that before reaching the peak (at 3,353m), instructors Ildar Gabbasov, Alexander Stepanov, Vladislav Chekhlov (all three represent the Karaganda Mountaineering Federation) and Taras Moisseyev (from Shymkent) led the team through the Solnechny Pass, a little over 2,000 meters above sea level.