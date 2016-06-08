Aktobe police nab one more terrorist linked to violent attacks on June 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aktobe police nabbed one more terrorist linked to the violent attacks in Aktobe city on June 5, a source at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan confirmed.

According to the ministry, law-enforcement agencies are taking actions to search for and detain attackers linked to the terrorist attacks in Aktobe city. One of the attackers has been detained this morning in Khobda village. The police are tracking down six more.



Recall that Aktobe city was shocked by the terrorist attacks on June 5. 29 terrorists attacked arms shops and a military unit of the National Guard in Aktobe city. Three civilians were killed and two were injured. Three military men were killed and six more were injured during the shootout with the criminals. "Yellow level" of terrorist threat was declared countrywide.