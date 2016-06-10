EN
    21:07, 10 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Aktobe police search for 3 more suspects (PHOTOS)

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Three more suspects of especially serious crimes linked to Aktobe terrorist attack are search for now in Aktobe, Internal Affairs Department says.

    These are: Arssen Tanatarov, Bakyt Kuanyshbayev and Alibek Akpanbetov.

    Arssen Tanatarov (born October 23, 1990), native of Kargaly village, Aktobe.
         Bakyt Kuanyshbayev (born July 12, 1983), native of Syrdarya district, Kyzylorda region.

    Alibek Akpanbetov (born June 19, 1989), native of Aktobe region. 
