EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:59, 16 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Aktobe region&#39;s Governor, Russian Consul met

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Governor of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev met with Consul General of the Russian Federation in Uralsk Said Zabitov yesterday.

    Welcoming the guest, Saparbayev noted that Aktobe region and Russia's cross-border regions had been enjoying strong relations in socio-economic, cultural and other spheres. This, in turn, proves effective and step-by-step development of the Kazakh-Russian relations in general. Almost one in three joint ventures in the region was established together with the Russian partners, Saparbayev said. The largest of them are Russian Copper Company and Aktobe Rail and Structural Steel Plant. In turn, Said Zabitov expressed confidence that cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan would be only strengthened.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Aktobe region Kazakhstan and Russia Integration News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!