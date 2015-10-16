AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Governor of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev met with Consul General of the Russian Federation in Uralsk Said Zabitov yesterday.

Welcoming the guest, Saparbayev noted that Aktobe region and Russia's cross-border regions had been enjoying strong relations in socio-economic, cultural and other spheres. This, in turn, proves effective and step-by-step development of the Kazakh-Russian relations in general. Almost one in three joint ventures in the region was established together with the Russian partners, Saparbayev said. The largest of them are Russian Copper Company and Aktobe Rail and Structural Steel Plant. In turn, Said Zabitov expressed confidence that cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan would be only strengthened.