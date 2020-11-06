EN
    14:37, 06 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Aktobe region earmarked 5B tenge to fight COVID-19 – governor

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region has earmarked 5 billion tenge to fight the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    Akim (governor) of Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin said during the online briefing on Friday, all efforts have been hurled to fight the novel coronavirus and preserve stable epidemiological situation. The region, in his words, has earmarked some 5 billion tenge to this end. The money will be spent to purchase medical vehicles, equipment, pharmaceuticals, personal protection gear to the tune of 3.4 billion tenge.

    He added that the sanitary and epidemiological situation can be characterized as stable. Bed capacity at local in-patient facilities can be increased up to 3,603, if necessary.


