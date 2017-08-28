Aktobe region exports over 1,000 sheep to UAE ahead of Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 1,000 sheep have been exported to the UAE just a few days ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations, Aktobe Akparat media center cites the regional agriculture department.

Currently, there are 1,371 million sheep and goats in the region. Within 7 months of 2017, the crop of 597,700 lambs has been reached.

"The target for the region is to export 90 tons of mutton. To accomplish this task, Altyn Assel LLP based in Irgiz District has shipped over 1,000 lambs to the United Arab Emirates. The exported amount exceeded 20 tons," Kussain Sarsembay, the head of the department, said.

It is planned that 5,000 sheep, or 100 tons, will have been exported by the end of the year.