Aktobe region Governor relieved of his duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Yeraly Tugzhanov of his duties as the Governor of Aktobe region, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

In 2001-2006 acted as the deputy Governor of Karaganda region.

Between 2006 and 2008 headed the religion committee of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.

From 2008 to 2019 held the post of the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan of the Presidential Administration, and head of the section of the internal policy department of the Presidential Administration.

In 2017-2019 took the post of the Governor of Mangistau region.

On August 31, 2022 was appointed the Governor of Aktobe region.