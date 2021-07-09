EN
    09:47, 09 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Aktobe region moves to high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions are in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, July 9, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan remain in the ‘yellow zone’, while East Kazakhstan and Turkestan region go ‘green’.

    As earlier reported, 2,909 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.
