Aktobe region population exceeds 900,000

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year population of Aktobe region grew by 8,300 people to exceed 900,000, the regional statistics department reports.

As of September 1, according to the preliminary data, population in the region reached 902,600 people, including 648,700 of urban population. The natural population growth in January-August 2021 made 10,000, the number of babies born rose to 15,000. The natural increase of 19.9% is seen in the region as compared to the same period of the previous year, births grew by 12.1%, deaths decreased by 0.9%.

The number of marriages increased by 23.3%, divorces decreased by 19.45.

307 people arrived in the region from abroad in January-August 2021, 1,491 left the region.