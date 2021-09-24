Aktobe region reports 137 COVID-19 cases in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First deputy akim (governor) of Aktobe region Ruslan Khambarov reported on the epidemiological situation in the region at the press briefing on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Khambarov told the press briefing 137 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered in the region in the past day.

«In total since the onset of the pandemic the region reported 32,130 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 29,605 people or 92% have made full recoveries. Unfortunately, 529 people became victims of the coronavirus infection in the region,» he said.

According to Khambarov, at the moment 658 people are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious facilities of the region. 15 people are in critical condition.

It bears to remind that Aktobe region remains in the high-risk ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.