Aktobe region’s administration office names Chief of Staff

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Doskhan Amir has been named the Chief of Staff of the Administration Office of Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Office.

Doskhan Amir is a graduate of the Almaty University of Energy and Communications, Yesenov Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering, Almaty Management University. Abai Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University.

Prior to the appointment to the current post, he worked as the deputy chief of staff of the governor of Aktobe region.