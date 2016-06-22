Aktobe region’s executives tasked with reviewing list of facilities vulnerable to terrorism

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Since the year beginning, the policemen of Aktobe region have checked more than 110 facilities recognized as ‘vulnerable to terrorism'. The results of examination which was launched as part of the 2013-2017 Action Plan on Countering Religious Extremism and Terrorism were discussed at a meeting of the Anti-Terrorist Commission and the Council on Communication with Religious Associations in Aktobe.

Berdybek Saparbayev charged the police to recheck the list of facilities vulnerable to terrorism, since ‘new projects have been commissioned’. Besides, the Governor stressed to facilitate installation of security equipment at these buildings.

“We need to review the activity of the information-propaganda groups acting as part of Ansar Information and Analytics Centre. Their work must be effective”, stressed he.

Meetings with the followers of non-traditional religious movements turned out to be fruitful too, as head of the regional religious affairs administration Bauyrzhan Esmakhan said. "Due to these meetings, the administration could return around 200 people to the traditional Islam," he noted.



