EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:21, 25 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Aktobe region to attract over KZT 900 bln of investments

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM It is planned to attract KZT 933 billion of investments into the regional economy in 2022, Kazinform reports.

    Over the past four months, investments in Aktobe region grew by 8.2% against the plan to stand at KZT 162.9 billion. Eight projects were developed in the region, and 300 new jobs were created. Construction of new farmer cheese and bakery products workshops, shopping malls, a mobile sports and fitness complex, and others started in the region.

    Though the city of Aktobe, as well as Kobdy, Uilskii, Irgiz, Aitekebi, Alga, Temir districts, failed to fulfill the investment attraction plans, the industrial and innovation development department press service reports.

    According to the head of the department, Kuandyk Kassymov, it is planned to generate 1,100 new workplaces this year thanks to the development of 30 investment projects worth KZT 90.6 billion.

    It is targeted to attract KZT 5.7 trillion of investments in 2021-2025 in Aktobe region at large, including KZT 993 billion this year.



    Tags:
    Economy Industry Kazakhstan Investment projects
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!