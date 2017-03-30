Aktobe region to build 500 low-rise apartment houses in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Aktobe region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev acquainted himself with a pilot project on construction of a quickly erectable low-rise credit housing under the Nurly Zhol programme.

As primeminister.kz informs, Sagintayev was reported about the course of housing construction in Nur Aktobe micro-district, the peculiarities of the project and the quality of the apartments built. 65% of all materials used during construction are supplied by local enterprises.

In 2017, Aktobe region plans to build at least 500 low-rise residential buildings under Nurly Zher programme which will accommodate up to 700 families standing in housing queue.

It should be reminded that in his State-of-the-Nation Address “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness”, the President determined implementation of Nurly Zher housing programme as one of priority tasks for the Government for the nearest outlook. The programme targets at providing 1.5mln families with housing in the upcoming 15 years.

The programme contains also comprehensive measures of housing market development. Among them is easing of credit terms through subsidizing the banks as well as subsidizing mortgage loans for the population.