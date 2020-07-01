Aktobe rgn faces shortage of medical workers

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The recent spikes in pneumonia cases have resulted in the shortage of medical workers in Aktobe city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to advisor to the regional governor Asset Kaliyev, 68 medical workers including doctors, middle medical personnel and technical staff are among affected. There are those with negative COVID-19 results suffering from pneumonia. They all have been receiving treatment at hospitals.

The region falls short in sending medical workers to other regions due to the shortage. Kaliyev said only medical university professors would help and provide guidance to doctors from Mangistau region.