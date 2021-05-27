EN
    10:10, 27 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Aktobe rgn in ‘green zone’ for COVID-19 spread

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region is now in the «green zone» on the map on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Akmola, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are in the «red zone» for coronavirus.

    West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone».

    Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.


