Aktobe rgn moves to COVID-19 ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region has moved to the «green zone» on the map of the spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the map of the spread of the coronavirus infection, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Shymkent city as well as Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions are put in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 1,985 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,895 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



