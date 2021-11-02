EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:34, 02 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Aktobe rgn moves to ‘green zone’ for coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four regions of Kazakhstan remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform reports.

    Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

    Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone».

    Shymkent city, Aktobe, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are placed in the COVID-19 «green zone».

    Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,181 cases of and 1,853 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!