Aktobe rgn moves to ‘green zone’ for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four regions of Kazakhstan remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform reports.

Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone».

Shymkent city, Aktobe, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are placed in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,181 cases of and 1,853 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.