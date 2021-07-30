EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:14, 30 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Aktobe rgn records highest daily cases since pandemic began

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region has reported 302 fresh daily COVID-19 cases - a record number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the 302, 244 had clinical symptoms. The most number of daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Aktobe city. The COVID-19 growth rate stands at 1.9% in Aktobe region.

    In total, 16,196 people have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic in the region. 77.5% of them have so far recovered.

    As of today, 6,053 residents of Aktobe region are home quarantined and under medical observation.

    Notably, the quarantine measures are set to be toughened in Aktobe region starting from August 2.


    Tags:
    Aktobe region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!