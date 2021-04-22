EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:41, 22 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Aktobe rgn toughens restrictive measures

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A new order of the chief medical officer toughening the quarantine restrictions set to curb the spread of COVID-19 is in place in Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s administration, different organizations, and so on should ensure the social and economic facilities of Aktobe region remain open during the permitted operating hours and pilot the Ashyk mobile app at entrepreneurship facilities in accordance with Annex 1 to the order.

    The order bans operation of children’s health camps, eateries in schools, colleges, and universities, and individual learning outside school hours.

    It is not allowed to hold in-person meetings, expect for ones on the region’s livelihoods and in the event of emergencies, group iftars, not including ones with members of the same family.


    Tags:
    Aktobe region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!